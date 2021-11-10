The big news: Engineer held for threating to rape Virat Kohli’s daughter, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Eight countries, including India, called for an inclusive Afghan government, and Zakia Jafri opposed the clean chit to PM Modi in 2002 riots.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Software engineer arrested for allegedly threatening to rape Virat Kohli’s daughter: The suspect used to work for a food delivery app in Hyderabad.
- India, Russia, six other countries reiterate support for ‘peaceful, stable’ Afghanistan: At a regional security dialogue hosted by India, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval called for greater cooperation on the situation in Kabul.
- SIT filed closure report in 2002 Gujarat riots without proper investigation, Zakia Jafri tells SC: Her husband Ehsan Jafri was murdered in the riots in Ahmedabad.
- Toll in Tamil Nadu rains rises to 12, heavy downpour predicted over next four days: Chennai residents have been asked to go out only for emergencies.
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking access to bank accounts accepted by Mumbai court: The court has also allowed Chakraborty to reclaim her phone and laptop, subjecting to her executing an indemnity bond of Rs 1 lakh.
- Rifle recovered from Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra was fired, say reports: However, it was unclear if the weapon was fired on the day of the violence or another time.
- Sameer Wankhede is a public officer, his actions can be examined by anyone, says Bombay HC: The court also asked Nawab Malik if he had verified the facts about the NCB officer before posting them on Twitter.
- Shows of comedian Munawar Faruqui in Raipur cancelled after threats from Hindutva groups: The Bajrang Dal told the police in a letter that if the event was not stopped, they would do it themselves.
- Toll in Bhopal hospital fire rises to 12 after eight more children die: The director of the Kamala Nehru Hospital and two other officials have been removed from their posts.
- No fuel or groceries for unvaccinated citizens, says Aurangabad collector: He asked employees at fair price shops, gas agencies and petrol pumps to check the vaccination certificates of customers.