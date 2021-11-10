A look at the headlines right now:

Software engineer arrested for allegedly threatening to rape Virat Kohli’s daughter: The suspect used to work for a food delivery app in Hyderabad. India, Russia, six other countries reiterate support for ‘peaceful, stable’ Afghanistan: At a regional security dialogue hosted by India, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval called for greater cooperation on the situation in Kabul. SIT filed closure report in 2002 Gujarat riots without proper investigation, Zakia Jafri tells SC: Her husband Ehsan Jafri was murdered in the riots in Ahmedabad. Toll in Tamil Nadu rains rises to 12, heavy downpour predicted over next four days: Chennai residents have been asked to go out only for emergencies. Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking access to bank accounts accepted by Mumbai court: The court has also allowed Chakraborty to reclaim her phone and laptop, subjecting to her executing an indemnity bond of Rs 1 lakh. Rifle recovered from Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra was fired, say reports: However, it was unclear if the weapon was fired on the day of the violence or another time. Sameer Wankhede is a public officer, his actions can be examined by anyone, says Bombay HC: The court also asked Nawab Malik if he had verified the facts about the NCB officer before posting them on Twitter. Shows of comedian Munawar Faruqui in Raipur cancelled after threats from Hindutva groups: The Bajrang Dal told the police in a letter that if the event was not stopped, they would do it themselves. Toll in Bhopal hospital fire rises to 12 after eight more children die: The director of the Kamala Nehru Hospital and two other officials have been removed from their posts. No fuel or groceries for unvaccinated citizens, says Aurangabad collector: He asked employees at fair price shops, gas agencies and petrol pumps to check the vaccination certificates of customers.