The Gujarat Police on Wednesday filed a case against a Hinduvta activist and an oncologist who allegedly delivered inflammatory speeches against Muslims during a protest against the inauguration of a hotel in Anand city, The Indian Express reported.

The police have booked the oncologist, Shailesh Shah, and the activist, Pinkal Bhatiya, under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and Section 114 (crime committed in the presence of abettor) of the Indian Penal Code.

Anand (Gujarat). #Hindu extremists opposing the opening of a restaurant owned a Muslim.They are sloughing slogans "If you want to stay in India, you will have to say Jai Sri Ram". #Hindutva.#RSS pic.twitter.com/yg7jPe6IBh — MuslimMirror.com (@MuslimMirror) October 26, 2021

Anand Town Police Station inspector Yashwant Chauhan told The Indian Express that they are in the process of collecting evidence and documents, and recording the statements of the persons involved.

On October 24, a group of people had objected to the inauguration of the Blue Ivy Hotel, which is co-owned by a Hindu and two Muslim businesspersons.

Visuals shared by MuslimMirror.com had shown a group of people pouring “gangajal (water from the river Ganga) to “purify” the road. They shouted slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and claimed that whoever lives in the country must say “Jai Shri Ram”.

During the demonstrations, Shah told Deccan Herald that he started the protest, but they were not targeting any particular community. “I don’t approve of it [targeting of any community],” he said. “Our protest was against illegal construction of the hotel. During the protest, other people made some objectionable comments.”

The oncologist lives next to the hotel, according to The Indian Express. The Gujarat High Court is currently hearing a dispute in which he has alleged illegal construction at the hotel.