A 20-year-old woman in Hyderabad was on Wednesday allegedly stabbed by a man after the two had an argument about breaking off their relationship, The New Indian Express reported.

The woman was identified as Sirisha, NDTV reported. The accused man is 23-year-old Basavaraj, according to The New Indian Express.

The couple had been together for three years. However, the woman got engaged to another person in February.

The woman had on Wednesday asked the man to come to her home so that they could talk about ending their relationship, Ashok Reddy, the circle inspector of LB Nagar police station, told the newspaper.

“The enraged lover attacked her with a knife, causing her bleeding injuries on the hand, neck and back,” Reddy added. She was stabbed 18 times, according to NDTV.

The woman’s aunt found her lying on the floor and informed the police. She was admitted to a private hospital and is in a stable condition, according to The New Indian Express.

The police have taken the accused person into custody, NDTV reported. He has been charged for attempt to murder, according to The New Indian Express.