In photos: Rain continues to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu, Chennai comes to a standstill
People are wading through knee-deep water to get essential commodities.
Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu from the night of November 6 has caused massive flooding across the state, prompting authorities to take emergency steps and issue warnings. At least 12 people have died in the state so far.
In the state capital, Chennai, officials have evacuated hundreds of people from their homes. Since the 2015 floods, this is the highest volume of rainfall that the city has received.
Images on social media showed cars submerged under water, uprooted trees and and people being rescued on rubber boats in parts of Chennai. People are wading through knee-deep water to get essential commodities.
Authorities have asked residents of Chennai to step out of their homes only in case of emergencies and ensure they have enough food and water.
A red alert has been sounded for eight districts – Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai – for Thursday as extremely heavy rainfall is expected.