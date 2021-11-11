The father of 22-year-old Altaf, who died on Tuesday in police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district, on Thursday said that he was unaware of the content of a letter that he signed on the insistence of a circle officer, NDTV reported.

In the purported letter, Chand Miyan has absolved the Uttar Pradesh Police of any blame for his son’s death. The letter also stated that Altaf was depressed.

Altaf’s family has alleged that he was murdered in custody while the police have claimed that he hanged himself to a tap in the police station washroom with the drawstring of his jacket hood.

Altaf was taken to the police station for questioning after he was accused of kidnapping a Hindu woman.

Last night, a letter purportedly bearing the thumbprint of the father of 22 yr old Altaf who died in @kasganjpolice custody did the rounds,where the father appeared to absolve the police of any blame. The father now says he was made to put a thumbprint on a blank document by cops pic.twitter.com/VyDMnVigzF — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) November 11, 2021

The purported letter was circulated online on Tuesday night, NDTV reported.

“I am illiterate,” said Chand Miyan. “I did not know what the contents of the document were. I put my thumbprint on it at the insistence of the CO [circle officer]. I want justice.”

On Tuesday, Chand Miyan claimed that police personnel misbehaved with him and warned him not to come to the station again.

Altaf’s family members also claimed that he was not produced before a magistrate on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, five police officials have have been suspended for negligence of duty after Altaf allegedly killed himself.