The Border Security Force said that two people from Bangladesh were killed early on Friday during an alleged cattle smuggling bid. The men were killed near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district.

Around 3 am, the Border Security Force claimed that they saw the men trying to smuggle cattle “by establishing improvised bamboo cantilever”.

The Border Security Force’s domination party warned them to go back. The troops used non-lethal ammunition when they did not listen, according to a statement. After this, the men attacked them with sticks and sickle.

On 12th Nov 2021 at about 0300 hrs, miscreants from Bangladesh side ventured into Indian territory &tried to smuggle cattle heads by establishing improvised bamboo cantilever. BSF domination ahead of fence warned them to go back, but miscreants didn't pay heed on BSF warning: BSF pic.twitter.com/roInHLPmnz — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) November 12, 2021

“Sensing imminent threat to the life, BSF party fired in air towards miscreants,” the statement added. “Later on...dead bodies of two unknown miscreants were found between border fence and International Boundary.”

One soldier of the border force was injured and has been taken to a nearby hospital, PTI reported.

In October, the Centre enhanced the powers of the Border Security Force to “arrest, search and seize” within 50 kilometres from the international boundary in West Bengal, Punjab and Assam. In all the three states, the Border Security Force’s area of operation was earlier up to 15 kilometres from the international border.

The ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal had opposed the Centre’s move, saying it was an “infringement” on the rights of the state.