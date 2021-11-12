A Delhi court has framed charges against four persons for allegedly murdering a man during the February 2020 violence in the Capital, Live Law reported on Friday.

The court framed charges of murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy against Anwar Hussain, Kasim, Shahrukh and Khalid Ansari. They are accused of having killed a man named Deepak near Ambedkar College on February 25, 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that there was a calculated attack on the victim. The judge said that an eyewitness, Sunil Kumar, gave a complete picture of how Deepak was killed, PTI reported.

Kumar reportedly stated that a Muslim mob coming from Kardampuri Pulia towards the Pulia Gokulpur caught hold of Deepak and beat him to death. He claimed that he hid behind a wall and saw the killing through a gap in it.

Kumar identified the four accused persons by their names.

The judge said that the delay in recording the witness’ statement was said to have been because he was in shock, and had gone to his village due to the coronavirus situation. He noted that Kumar was a friend of Deepak, and that his statement had not “suddenly emerged out of the blue”.

Clashes had broken out between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and February 26, 2020, in North East Delhi. At least 53 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the violence.

In August, a Delhi court had framed murder and rioting charges against seven men accused of having killed a Muslim man during the violence in the Dayalpur area. The court also framed charges relating to unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy.