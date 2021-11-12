A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi’s air quality drops to ‘severe’ category, farm fires account for 35% of pollution: A study showed that vehicular emissions, household pollution, industry and construction contributed the most to the pollution in the Capital. Indian Army agrees to grant permanent commission to 11 women after Supreme Court warning: The court asked the Army to implement the order within three weeks. Hinduism and Hindutva are different things, says Rahul Gandhi: His comments about Hindutva come after a controversy has erupted over party leader Salman Khurshid’s book. Wars are too expensive and unaffordable, says National Security Advisor Ajit Doval: He said new frontiers of war is the civil society, which can be manipulated to hurt a nation’s interests. Kangana Ranaut’s ‘India got freedom in 2014’ comment an insult to freedom fighters, says Delhi BJP leader: The actor made the remark at an event organised by Times Now. After a controversy, the news channel said it did not support her views. National Commission for Minorities seeks report on Kasganj custodial death from UP Police in 15 days: The police have claimed that the Muslim man hanged himself to a tap in the police station washroom while Altaf’s family has alleged that he was murdered. Thirteen students in Kerala’s Wayanad test positive for norovirus, state issues preventive guidelines: While the virus is not known to be fatal and is treatable, there is so far no vaccine to prevent it. Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, demands internal inquiry into functioning of Facebook India: The party accused the social media giant of being biased towards the ruling dispensation in India. Remove meat dishes from public display, Vadodara civic panel chief tells municipal officials: Hitendra Patel said that it was a matter of religious sentiments. Covaxin is 77.8% effective in symptomatic cases, shows phase 3 trial data, says Lancet study: Vaccine efficacy of 79.4% was recorded in participants aged below 60 years and 66.2% in older people.