Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro was on Saturday nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress.

An election is scheduled to take place on November 29 to fill up the Rajya Sabha seat left vacant after Trinamool Congress MP Arpita Ghosh’s resignation, The Hindu reported.

On Saturday, the party said in a tweet: “We are extremely pleased to nominate Luizinho Faleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people.”

Faleiro thanked the party for the nomination. “I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Goans at the national level and pledge to make Goans heard,” he said.

Faleiro had joined West Bengal’s ruling party on September 29, two days after quitting the Congress. He has been appointed the party’s national vice-president.

Faleiro’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha came at a time when the Trinamool Congress is attempting to expand its footprint in Goa ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party will contest elections in the state for the first time.