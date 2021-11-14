The big news: Two journalists detained for covering Tripura violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: UP Police filed an FIR against unidentified officers in Kasganj custodial death case, and Haryana announced measures to check air pollution.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tripura Police detain two journalists who were booked for covering communal violence in the state: Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha were detained in Assam’s Karimganj district after the Tripura Police filed a first information report against them based on a complaint by a person identified as Kanchan Das.
- Uttar Pradesh Police register FIR against unidentified officers in Kasganj custodial death case: The case was registered after Altaf’s father, Chand Miyan, filed a complaint that his son was killed in police custody last week.
- Haryana shuts down schools, bans construction works in four districts to check air pollution: The order will remain in effect in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts till November 17.
- Congress will contest all seats in UP elections without an ally, says Priyanka Gandhi: At an event in Bulandshahr, the Congress general secretary said that many party workers had asked her not to forge alliances for the polls.
- On India’s intervention, COP26 climate pact pledges to ‘phase down’ instead of ‘phase out’ coal: The development came a day after India had proposed this change in the agreement of the Glasgow Climate Pact, which was signed by 200 countries.
- Seizure of drugs from one of the accused in Aryan Khan case was done illegally, says Mumbai court: The court held that the seizure of drugs from accused Nupur Satija was done by a witness, and not an authorised officer.
- Climate activist Disha Ravi says she could not attend COP26 summit as she did not get her passport: In an opinion article for British online newspaper The Independent, Ravi said that the government did not give her a passport despite applying for it 88 days ago.
- Opposition criticises Centre as LS speaker, RS chairman skip Nehru’s birth anniversary event: Senior Union ministers were also not present at the event held in the Parliament.
- Supreme Court calls UP government officers ‘arrogant’ for not following HC orders: A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kholi was hearing the Uttar Pradesh government’s petition challenging the warrants against the finance secretary and the additional chief secretary of the state.
- Women’s panel chief urges president to take back Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shree award: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal made the request in relation to the actor’s recent comment that India attained freedom in 2014.