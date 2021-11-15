A show by comedian Munawar Faruqui, which was scheduled to take place in Goa’s capital of Panaji on Monday, has been cancelled, the organisers of the event said.

The Hindu Janjagriti Samiti alleged that Faruqui “has made vulgar jokes about Hindu gods” and told the Goa government that he should not be allowed to perform, the Hindustan Times reported.

“There are elections in Goa and such events could create acrimony in the state,” the Hindutva group’s spokesperson Jayesh Thali claimed.

LVC Comedy Club, the organiser of the event, said 500 people had threatened to set themselves on fire if the show was allowed to take place.

“Post talking to the local police there is not much that can be done to avoid an incident of this nature,” the club said. “So this show won’t be happening on Monday. It was two sold out shows, but well.”

The organiser apologised to those who had already bought tickets for the show and assured them that they will be issued a refund.

Earlier in November, the Hindu Janjagriti Samiti had submitted a complaint to North Goa additional collector and the management of the mall where the show was scheduled to take place, The Times of India reported. The group alleged that Faruqui had a history of “making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and culture”.

The comedian has already cancelled shows in Raipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mumbai as Hindutva groups have constantly targeted him since he was arrested in January in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city based on a complaint filed by the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party politician.

The police detained him before he started the show, as the complainant alleged that the comedian was going to make objectionable statements about Hindu gods. Four others were arrested along with him on the same charges.