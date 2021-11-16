Coronavirus: India reports 8,865 new cases, lowest single-day infection count in 287 days
The new number of cases are 13.33% fewer than Monday’s infection count of 10,229.
India on Tuesday morning recorded 8,865 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 3,44,56,401 since the pandemic first broke out in the country in January last year. The new number of cases are 13.33% fewer than Monday’s infection count of 10,229.
Tuesday’s infection tally is the lowest in 287 days, or nearly nine months, the health ministry said. The toll climbed by 197 to 4,63,852. The active caseload dropped to 1,30,793. As many as 3,38,61,756 have recovered from the disease so far.
India has so far administered 112.97 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. On Sunday, 59,75,469 doses were administered to beneficiaries.
Other updates
- Schools in West Bengal opened for students of Class 9 and above on Tuesday after a gap of nearly two years, reported ANI. The schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- China is fighting the spread of its biggest Covid-19 outbreak caused by the Delta variant, authorities said on Monday, reported CNBC. Chinese authorities said 32 new domestically transmitted infections have been reported on Sunday, most of which were found in Dalian city.
- Two billion, 200 crore, doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine have been supplied worldwide in just under a year since it got its first approval, the pharmaceutical company said said on Tuesday, reported Reuters.
- The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a “Level One” Covid-19 notice for Americans travelling to India, saying the risk of contracting the infection and developing severe symptoms may be lower if they are fully vaccinated, reported PTI.
- The coronavirus has infected over 25.38 crore people across the world and caused over 51.06 lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.