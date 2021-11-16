Two militants have been arrested in Manipur days after an Assam Rifles convoy was ambushed in the state’s Churachandpur district killing seven people. In a tweet on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles said that the arrests were made during an operation conducted on Sunday.

Two battalions of the Assam Rifles conducted the joint operation along with Manipur Police in the Thoubal and Imphal East Districts of Manipur.

One of the militants belonged to the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur – a banned organisation that had claimed the responsibility for the attack on Assam Rifles convoy on Saturday. Seven persons, including an Indian Army colonel, his wife and their eight-year-old son, were killed in Saturday’s attack that took place in Behang sub-division close to the Myanmar border.

The other arrested militant is affiliated to the Kangleipak Communist Party, also a banned organisation.

Meanwhile, three militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland were killed on Monday in a gunfight with Assam Rifles soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, The Hindu reported.

The militants had allegedly kidnapped two persons from Lahu village of the state to take them across the international border. The Assam Rifles and local police intercepted the militants near the Indo-Myanmar border after they received information about the abduction.

“The insurgents, however, opened fire on the security personnel, injuring one jawan,” said Longding Superintendent of Police VH Meena. “The soldiers and police personnel then retaliated, killing three members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland(K) Yung Aung faction on the spot.”

Three automatic assault rifles and ammunition were recovered during the raid. The police are searching for other militants who fled away during the gunfight.