The Tamil Nadu centre of the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert – which indicates “extremely heavy rainfall” – for the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet on November 18, The Indian Express reported.

The department noted that a low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move westwards and reach the coasts of south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Chennai and its adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur are likely to receive rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, The News Minute reported.

♦ Another Low Pressure Area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast persists. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during next 48 hrs. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 16, 2021

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms with heavy rain at some places in Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry on November 18. There is forecast for thunderstorms with heavy rains in some areas of Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Salem, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Karaikal too.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been kept ready for emergencies, while the State Disaster Response Force has also been asked to stay on standby, according to The News Minute.

Tamil Nadu was battered by heavy rain last week as well as 14 people died due to the incessant downpour. The heavy rains had brought Chennai to a standstill. Photos from the city showed submerged cars, uprooted trees and residents being rescued on rubber boats.

On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials to ensure swift flood relief, rehabilitation and maintenance of sanitation measures, according to The Indian Express.