Coronavirus: India reports 10,197 new cases – 15% higher than Tuesday’s count
The number of active infections in the country stood at 1,28,555, while the count of recoveries was 3,38,73,890.
India recorded 10,197 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,44,66,598 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 15% higher than Tuesday count of 8,865.
India’s toll rose to 4,64,153 as it recorded 301 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in the country stood at 1,28,555. They account for 0.37% of the total infections, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of recoveries in India was 3,38,73,890.
India has administered over 113.68 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January. Of these, 67.82 lakh were administered on Tuesday.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said non-governmental and civil society organisations have helped ensure that Indians get inoculated. To encourage more citizens to get vaccinated, the minister suggested pasting outside homes stickers notifying that families living there are fully-inoculated.
Global updates
- Pfizer has agreed to allow other manufacturers to produce its experimental Covid-19 pill, AP reported on Tuesday. The decision could help more than 50% of the world’s population access the treatment.
- The coronavirus has infected over 25.43 crore people across the world and caused over 51 lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.