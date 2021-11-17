A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city allegedly raped and murdered his daughter for marrying a person from a different caste, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

The woman was reportedly killed on November 5 but the police found her body nine days later.

The crime took place in a forest on the outskirts of the city, where the woman had gone along with her father and brother to bury her baby. The boy had died of pneumonia.

The man asked his son to guard their bike and went into the forest with his daughter, Superintendent of Police (Bhopal city) Umesh Tiwari told the Hindustan Times. When the two of them were inside, he brought up the subject of her marriage. He lost his temper and started hitting his daughter.

“The young woman was raped by her father and later murdered for honour,” police officer Sudesh Tiwari told The New Indian Express. “The infant’s body too was dumped there.”

The police have arrested the man and his son. During questioning, the woman’s father told the police that he was waiting for a chance to kill her, the Hindustan Times reported. He said that because his daughter had married outside their caste, his relatives had distanced themselves from his family.

The woman’s husband said her father had threatened to kill her if she ever returned to his house. “We got married one-and-a-half years ago after eloping,” he told the newspaper. “Her father had filed a fake complaint that his daughter was missing, at Bilkisganj police in Sehore then but we informed police that we were married.”