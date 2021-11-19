Opposition leaders on Friday celebrated the victory of farmers as the government announced that the three agricultural laws against which they have been protesting for nearly a year will be repealed.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the country earlier in the day.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s border entry points since November last year. They had expressed concerns that the central government’s new laws would make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation and pushed for them to be withdrawn.

The protestors celebrated Modi’s announcement, but farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the agitation will not be called off immediately. “We will wait for the day when the agricultural laws will be repealed in Parliament,” he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ groups, said the farmers were not only protesting against the three laws but also for a guarantee of remunerative prices for their crops.

“This important demand of farmers is still pending,” the organisation said. “So also is the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. SKM will take note of all developments, hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the farmers’ “Satyagraha”, or peaceful protest, made the government’s arrogance bow its head.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed the Centre has admitted to the “crime” that it committed against the farmers. “The people will decide the punishment,” he said at a press briefing.

Surjewala added that the Centre had to ultimately bend before the farmers but the country will not forget that it made the protestors suffer before rolling back the farm laws.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the repeal of the laws was a victory for the farmers, but pointed out that hundreds had died during the protest against them. “Who will take responsibility for the hardships that farmers had to go through?” he asked. “We will raise these issues in Parliament.”

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala said that repealing of the farm laws was a commendable step towards the restoration of peace, ANI reported. “I appeal to all farmer organisations to end their protest,” he added. “We will continue to make effort for farmers’ welfare.”

Congress leader P Chidambaram said Modi’s announcement was “impelled by the fear of elections”. “Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws,” he added.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the sacrifices of farmers had paid off. “Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction,” he tweeted. “Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success.”

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said: “Thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi and repealing the three black laws on the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. I am sure the Centre will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani [farming].”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded the farmers for their fight. “My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which the BJP treated you,” she said. “This is your victory. My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.”

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien said: “Arrogance loses. From hubris to on your knees.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also welcomed the decision, saying that in a democracy, the views of people must be respected.