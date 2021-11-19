Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vowed to step inside the Andhra Pradesh Assembly only after returning to power, PTI reported. Shortly after making the announcement in the House, he broke down in a press conference alleging that MLAs of the ruling YSR Congress have been making derogatory remarks about his wife.

Naidu’s outburst sparked off after YSR Congress MLA Ambati Rambabu allegedly made an objectionable remark about the former chief minister’s wife during a debate in the Assembly, the Hindustan Times reported.

Telugu Desam Party MLAs rushed into the well of the House to protest against Rambabu’s comment.

Opposition leader in #AndhraPradesh assembly # Chandrababu Naidu walked out of #House, resolving not to return unless as #APCM over alleged insult; personal snide remarks were made by both @YSRCParty & @JaiTDP members between who battlelines are always drawn @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/iW3QYTvsx6 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 19, 2021

During the proceedings, Naidu took exception to the comment and stormed off saying that he would enter the House only after his party returns to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Later, at a press conference, Naidu alleged that YSR Congress members have repeatedly insulted him and his family.

“For the last two-and-a-half years, I have been bearing the insults but remained calm,” he said, visibly in tears. “Today, they targeted even my wife. I always lived with honour and for honour. I can’t take it any more.”

Naidu also alleged that the Speaker of the House did not take any action against those allegedly making the derogatory remarks about his wife. Instead, the Speaker turned off Naidu’s microphone, he alleged.

“I faced several struggles, ups and downs in my life...I witnessed several heated debates in the Assembly both when I was in power or in the Opposition,” Naidu said. “But this kind of running down the Opposition is unprecedented.”