The Indian Railways on Friday decided to resume services to provide cooked food on trains, PTI reported. The facility had been put on hold in August last year even though train services resumed after the countrywide coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In a letter to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited, Vandana Bhatnagar, the Executive Director (Tourism and Catering) of the Railway Board said that the services can be resumed as Covid-19 restrictions had been relaxed in restaurants and hotels in the country.

Just In: Railways brings back cooked food on trains again. Cooked meals to finally restart on trains 😀 🚂🍴 pic.twitter.com/A7Dy9MQ8oh — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) November 19, 2021

The Railways’ decision came three days after the Union civil aviation ministry allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights. The service had been discontinued in April for domestic flights that have a duration of less than two hours.

Since Monday, the government has also allowed fully vaccinated foreign tourists from 99 countries to enter India without having to quarantine. India had stopped issuing tourist visas in March 2020, but had resumed the service from October 15 only for passengers arriving on charter planes.