The Rajasthan Cabinet is likely to be reshuffled on Sunday for the first time since the Congress came into power in the state in 2018, The Indian Express reported.

All ministers in Rajasthan had resigned on Saturday ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, the Hindu reported, quoting Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariawas, who earlier held the transport portfolio.

Fifteen ministers will take oath in Rajasthan on Sunday, according to The Indian Express. Twelve of them will be new while three will be promoted from ministers of state to Cabinet positions.

The reshuffled Cabinet will include five supporters of Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who had revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in July last year. Pilot’s rebellion had pushed the Rajasthan government to the brink of a collapse.

The Congress had formed a three-member panel to look into Pilot’s concerns. The inclusion of his loyalists in the Rajasthan Cabinet was part of the solution reached to resolve the political turmoil in Rajasthan.

Three of Pilot’s supporters – Ramesh Meena, Hemaram Choudhary and Vishvendra Singh – will be sworn in as Cabinet ministers, NDTV reported. Two others, Murari Lal Meena and Brijendra Singh Ola, will take oath as ministers of state.

The reshuffled Cabinet will also have three ministers each from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, according to The Indian Express.

The ministers will arrive at the Congress office in Jaipur at 2 pm on Sunday and then proceed to the Raj Bhawan to take oath, the newspaper reported.