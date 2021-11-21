Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Sunday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party supporters attacked her and other members of the party outside a police station in Tripura. Dev alleged that they were attacked near the East Agartala women’s police station.

“We are surrounded by armed men with weapons and wearing helmets,” she wrote in a tweet. She said that the attack took place while they were being questioned at the police station in relation to a complaint filed against Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh.

In a video posted by Dev, a couple of injured men could be seen saying that they had been beaten up. Policemen armed with batons and rifles could be seen rushing towards a group of people involved in a ruckus.

We have been attacked by the @BJP4Tripura goons while we were being questioned inside the East women police station by @Tripura_Police in the case filed against @sayani06



We are surrounded by armed men with weapons & wearing helmets. @AITCofficial https://t.co/l3iF4pDx61 — Sushmita Dev সুস্মিতা দেব (@SushmitaDevAITC) November 21, 2021

Ghosh was called for questioning after a BJP member filed a complaint alleging that she had disturbed a meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday night, reported PTI.

In a video posted by Ghosh on Twitter, she could be seen sitting in car and mocking the turnout at the meeting.

On Sunday, Ghosh was arrested by the police on allegations of trying to mow down BJP workers at the meeting, reported ANI. West Tripura Superintendent of Police (Urban) BJ Reddy said she had been arrested based on preliminary evidence.

The police have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code, Reddy said.

Tensions between supporters of the Trinamool Congress and BJP have escalated in Tripura in the lead up to civic polls in the state scheduled to be held on November 25. Earlier this week, 19 people, including two policemen, were injured in Teliamura town of Khowai district in a clash between supporters of the two parties.

Following the alleged attack on Sunday, Dev accused the police of acting in a partial manner, reported PTI.

“Our candidates were beaten up, their house vandalised and despite filing complaints, no action was taken,” she said.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will reach Tripura later on Sunday, the party said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, party leader Derek O’Brien said that Trinamool Congress MPs were going to Delhi to raise the matter.

“Gujarat model in Tripura.” he tweeted. “Trinamool Congress will never accept such fascist brutality.”

A Trinamool Congress official told ANI that 15 party MPs will reach Delhi on Sunday night. They have asked for an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The official said that the MPs will sit on a dharna in Delhi on Monday morning.