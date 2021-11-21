The big news: Cabinet likely to approve repeal of farm laws on Wednesday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Fifteen ministers took oath in reshuffle in Rajasthan Cabinet, and Delhi schools will remain closed until further orders due to air pollution.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union Cabinet likely to approve withdrawal of farm laws on Wednesday, say reports: Following the Union Cabinet’s approval, the proposal to repeal to laws will be taken up by the Parliament during the Winter Session scheduled to begin on November 29. Meanwhile, following a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmers’ unions, said that their agitation against the farm laws will continue as planned.
- Fifteen ministers take oath in Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: The new Cabinet is being seen as a measure taken to placate Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who staged a revolt against Chief Mnister Ashok Gehlot in July last year.
- Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders due to air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with senior officers on Monday to review the restrictions imposed in the city to contain pollution.
- Toll in Andhra Pradesh floods rises to 31, over 20,000 people in relief camps: The state has been receiving heavy rain under the influence of depressions over the Bay of Bengal. Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Anantapur districts have been battling flash floods over the last three days.
- TMC leader Sushmita Dev alleges BJP supporters attacked her outside police station in Tripura: Meanwhile, the police have arrested Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh for allegedly trying to mow down BJP workers by her car.
- Journalist booked in Karnataka for morphing video to show Muslim women shouting pro-Pakistan slogan: The journalist along with two others allegedly replaced “Ambedkar zindabad” slogans in the video with “Pakistan zindabad”.
- Samajwadi Party fears farm laws could be brought back after two BJP leaders indicate possibility: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj have said that the laws could be drafted again.
- Man who allegedly threatened to rape Virat Kohli’s daughter gets bail: 23-year old Ramnagesh Akubathini, an Indian Institute of Technology graduate, was arrested on November 10 in Hyderabad.
- Amazon executive charged in case involving online sale of drugs in Madhya Pradesh: The police have alleged that the official provided logistical support to four people who were caught selling marijuana on the delivery platform.
- Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in gunfight in J&K’s Kulgam, say police: Mudasir Ahmad Wagay was the district commander of militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, according to the police.