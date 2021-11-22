Coronavirus: India reports 8,488 new cases in 24 hours, the lowest in over 17 months
India recorded 8,488 new coronavirus cases on Monday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,18,901 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was the lowest in 538 days or over 17 months, according to the Union health ministry
The country reported 249 more deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll rose to 4,65,911.
The number of active coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,18,443, while the count of recoveries was 3,39,34,547. The country’s recovery rate is now 98.31%.
Since the beginning of its inoculation drive in January, India has administered over 116.87 crore vaccine doses. Of these, nearly 33 lakh were administered on Sunday.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Monday hold a meeting with officials from Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Puducherry to discuss the progress of the Covid-19 vaccine drive. Less than 70% of the population in the three states and Union Territory has received the first dose, PTI reported.
Global news
- Top American infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci cautioned that the United States is running short of time to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases, The Guardian reported. The number of infections in the country are rising again and experts worry that Thanksgiving celebrations would lead to more cases.
- The coronavirus has infected over 25.75 crore people across the world and caused over 51.50 lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.