The big news: Court refuses injunction order on Nawab Malik’s comments, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rakesh Tikait said Centre should discuss pending demands with farmers, and Andhra Pradesh withdrew a Bill to set up three capitals.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bombay HC refuses to restrain Nawab Malik from making statements against Sameer Wankhede: The court said that the Maharashtra ministers allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director cannot be said to be “totally false” at prima facie stage.
- Centre should discuss pending demands, or we won’t go home, says Rakesh Tikait: At a mahapanchayat in Lucknow, the farmer leader said that the prime minister should should come clear on the demand for a law guaranteeing MSP for crops.
- Andhra Pradesh withdraws Bill to set up three capitals: The government wanted to form an executive capital in Visakhapatnam, a legislative capital in Amaravati and a judicial capital in Kurnool.
- Arvind Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab if AAP is voted to power: The AAP convenor claimed this would be the biggest women empowerment programme in world’s history.
- TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh gets bail a day after her arrest in Tripura on attempt to murder charges: The police had alleged that Ghosh had tried to mow down Bharatiya Janata Party workers at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s rally in Agartala.
- Grenade blast near Army gate in Pathankot, police call it “terror attack”: Local police have registered a case under sections of the Explosives Act. No injuries were reported in the incident.
- SC pulls up Gujarat for forming panel to scrutinise Covid-19 deaths before disbursing compensation: The court said that formation of the committee was “an attempt to overreach the directions” that it had passed regarding compensation for Covid-19 deaths.
- News regulator asks Times Now to take down two debates on Delhi violence: The order was passed on complaints filed by Delhi resident Utkarsh Mishra regarding two episodes of Times Now’s debate show India Upfront, that is anchored by journalists Rahul Shivshankar and Padmaja Joshi.
- Court frames charges against father and son for allegedly setting a mosque on fire during Delhi riots: The complainant, identified as Israfil, alleged that the father and son were part of a mob that shouted “Jai Shri Ram” slogans near his home in Khajuri Khas area and set it on fire on February 25, 2020.
- Five dead, over 40 injured as car runs through Christmas parade in US: Videos accessed by AP show the car running over a group of girls dancing in the parade and a marching band in Wisconsin.