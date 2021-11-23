Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez was on Monday arrested by the National Investigation Agency in a case registered under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, The Indian Express reported.

The case had been filed on November 6 under Section 40 of UAPA, which covers terror funding, as well as Sections 121 (waging, attempting to wage, abetting waging of war against the government), 18B (recruiting of a person for terrorist act) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the newspaper.

Parvez is associated with the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a union of non-profit campaign and advocacy organisations in Srinagar.

Earlier on Monday, the NIA along with the police and paramilitary had raided the office of the rights group as well as Parvez’s home, Deccan Herald reported.

Parvez’s phone and laptop were seized and he was taken for questioning, an unidentified member of his family told The Kashmir Walla. He was arrested by the evening.

This is the second time in two years that the NIA raided Parvez’s home – the last search took place in October 2020.

Last year, the agency had also raided non-governmental organisations in Jammu and Kashmir in case pertaining to the raising of funds in India and abroad “in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities”.

Parvez was booked under the Public Safety Act in 2016 after protests triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani, The Indian Express reported. He had spent 76 days in detention.