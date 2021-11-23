The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Tripura government to consider deploying paramilitary forces for the civic elections scheduled to take place in the state on November 25, Live Law reported.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by the Trinamool Congress, in which the party alleged that the authorities in Tripura did not comply with its order to make sure that there is a safe environment for political parties to campaign for the polls.

“Please see if state can requisition one battalion of central paramilitary force to an area where polling will happen and then for other purposes,” the court told advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who represented the Tripura government, according to Bar and Bench. “Adding central forces will assure safety to public and property.”

Advocate Jaideep Gupta for the Trinamool Congress submitted pictures of the violence in Tripura ahead of the elections.

“The coloured pictures are very telling,” he said, according to Live Law. “[Page] 34 shows that the police is there and doing nothing. Right at the back of the picture it can be seen that a person is attacking and police are looking here and there.”

But the Tripura government’s lawyer said the photos cannot be treated as conclusive evidence.

The court will continue hearing the matter at 3.30 pm.

The Trinamool Congress had approached the court after its members alleged that they were attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters on Sunday outside a police station in Agartala, where they were questioned in relation to the complaint filed against party leader Saayoni Ghosh.

Ghosh was accused of trying to run over BJP workers at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s rally in Agartala on Saturday. She was arrested on Sunday and granted bail a day a later. Ghosh’s colleagues said the charges against her were concocted.

The Trinamool Congress told the Supreme Court that the situation in Tripura was worsening.