The big news: Centre to introduce Bill to ban private cryptocurrencies, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A report listed India among nations that showed the worst decline in democratic tenets last year, and SC refused to delay Tripura civic polls.
- Government to introduce Bill to ban private cryptocurrencies in India: The proposed law, scheduled to be introduced in the Winter Session of the Parliament, will also have provisions for an official digital currency issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
- India, US and Brazil showed most worrying examples of decline in democratic tenets in 2020, says report: The report published by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance said that more countries were moving towards authoritarianism in 2020 instead of democracy.
- SC refuses to delay civic polls in Tripura, asks state to deploy more security forces if needed: The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by the Trinamool Congress, in which the party alleged that the authorities in Tripura did not comply with its order to ensure a safe environment for political parties to campaign for the polls.
- NIA arrests J&K-based human rights activist Khurram Parvez in UAPA case: Parvez has also been booked under Sections 121 (waging, attempting to wage, abetting waging of war against the government), 18B (recruiting of a person for terrorist act) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
- Delhi court orders FIR against Sambit Patra for posting doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal: The BJP leader had tweeted an edited video that showed the Delhi chief minister supporting the contentious farm laws
- Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging change in land use on Central Vista project site: The petitioner had said that constructing homes for the vice president and prime minister instead of a recreational area will be a loss to the public.
- Former Congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar join TMC: Former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan K Varma also joined the Trinamool Congress at an event in Delhi.
- ‘Oral sex’ with minor is a less serious offence, says Allahabad HC, reduces jail term of convict: The court held that putting penis into a minor’s mouth does not fall in the category of aggravated sexual assault.
- India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from strategic reserves in bid to slash fuel prices: Other major energy consuming countries, including the United States and China will also release oil from their reserves.
- At least 45 people die in Bulgaria as bus catches fire after crash on highway: While the reason behind the accident is unclear, an unidentified official said that the bus could have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire.