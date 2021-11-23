Anil Ghanwat, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three contentious farm laws, on Tuesday urged Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to release the panel’s report, The Indian Express reported.

In his letter to Ramana, Ghanwat said that the committee’s report on the laws was no longer relevant since the prime minister has announced that the Union government will repeal the them in the Winter Session of Parliament. However, some of the suggestions made by the committee were of great public interest, Ghanwat said.

In January, the Supreme Court had formed an expert committee after several rounds of talks between the farmer unions and the Centre had failed to find a resolution on farm laws. The other members of the panel were Bhupinder Singh Mann of the Bharatiya Kisan Union and agricultural economists Pramod Kumar Joshi and Ashok Gulati.

“The report can also play an educational role and ease the misapprehensions of many farmers who have, in my opinion, been misguided by some leaders who do not seem to appreciate how a minimally regulated free market can allocate national resources to their most productive use,” the Ghanwat said in his letter to Ramana.

He added that farmers of the country have “suffered from regulation that chokes their production and marketing efforts”, The Times of India reported.

Ghanwat also said he would travel across the country in the next two to three months and bring together more than a lakh farmers in support of the laws.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the laws on Friday, Ghanwat had said that the decision was “political and did not favour of farmers”.