A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Union Cabinet approves withdrawal of farm laws: The Bill to repeal the laws is among 26 other Bills on the government’s agenda to be taken up during the Winter Session of the Parliament.
  2. Mamata Banerjee meets Narendra Modi, seeks withdrawal of extension of BSF’s jurisdiction: The West Bengal chief minister also said that she has invited Modi to inaugurate the Bengal Global Business Summit, which is slated to be held from April 20 to 22.
  3. Apple sues Pegasus-maker NSO Group for allegedly targeting its users: The software has been allegedly used to spy on heads of states, activists and journalists in several countries, including India.
  4. India’s fertility rate declines to 2 from 2.2 in five years, shows government survey: The Population Foundation of India said that the findings bust the population explosion myth and show that India must steer away from coercive measures of population control.
  5. Delhi schools, colleges to reopen from November 29: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the decision was taken as the air quality in the national Capital has improved. Meanwhile, at the hearing of a petition related to air pollution in the city, the Supreme Court told the Centre to take measures in anticipation of the problem, and not when the situations becomes severe.
  6. Court directs BJP MP Pragya Thakur to appear for all summons in Malegaon blast case: Thakur has skipped multiple hearings in the case citing ill health, but had been spotted playing or dancing at events.
  7. Congress asks Amarinder Singh’s wife to explain her “anti-party activities”: Congress’ Patiala MP Preneet Kaur had indicated earlier this week that she might join her husband’s new party.
  8. AAP and Samajwadi Party hold seat-sharing talks for Uttar Pradesh polls: AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the party’s primary goal was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh.
  9. Criticising the government or Modi is not sedition, say two persons accused in Bhima Koregaon case: At a hearing of their bail plea, Ramesh Gaichor and Sagar Gorkhe said that criticising the government was their right, as well as duty.
  10. NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s father challenges HC order refusing to restrain Nawab Malik: Dhyandev Wankhede had sought a temporary injunction to prevent the Maharashtra minister from commenting about his son.