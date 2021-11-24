The big news: Union Cabinet approves withdrawal of farm laws, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee met Narendra Modi in Delhi, and Apple sued Pegasus-maker NSO Group for allegedly targeting its users.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union Cabinet approves withdrawal of farm laws: The Bill to repeal the laws is among 26 other Bills on the government’s agenda to be taken up during the Winter Session of the Parliament.
- Mamata Banerjee meets Narendra Modi, seeks withdrawal of extension of BSF’s jurisdiction: The West Bengal chief minister also said that she has invited Modi to inaugurate the Bengal Global Business Summit, which is slated to be held from April 20 to 22.
- Apple sues Pegasus-maker NSO Group for allegedly targeting its users: The software has been allegedly used to spy on heads of states, activists and journalists in several countries, including India.
- India’s fertility rate declines to 2 from 2.2 in five years, shows government survey: The Population Foundation of India said that the findings bust the population explosion myth and show that India must steer away from coercive measures of population control.
- Delhi schools, colleges to reopen from November 29: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the decision was taken as the air quality in the national Capital has improved. Meanwhile, at the hearing of a petition related to air pollution in the city, the Supreme Court told the Centre to take measures in anticipation of the problem, and not when the situations becomes severe.
- Court directs BJP MP Pragya Thakur to appear for all summons in Malegaon blast case: Thakur has skipped multiple hearings in the case citing ill health, but had been spotted playing or dancing at events.
- Congress asks Amarinder Singh’s wife to explain her “anti-party activities”: Congress’ Patiala MP Preneet Kaur had indicated earlier this week that she might join her husband’s new party.
- AAP and Samajwadi Party hold seat-sharing talks for Uttar Pradesh polls: AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the party’s primary goal was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh.
- Criticising the government or Modi is not sedition, say two persons accused in Bhima Koregaon case: At a hearing of their bail plea, Ramesh Gaichor and Sagar Gorkhe said that criticising the government was their right, as well as duty.
- NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s father challenges HC order refusing to restrain Nawab Malik: Dhyandev Wankhede had sought a temporary injunction to prevent the Maharashtra minister from commenting about his son.