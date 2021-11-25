Voting for the elections to 222 seats in civic bodies in Tripura began on Thursday morning, ANI reported. The votes will be counted on November 28.

Elections had been announced in the state for 334 seats in 20 urban local bodies, including the municipal corporation in capital city Agartala. Of these, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 112 seats unopposed earlier in November. Voting for the remaining seats is being held on Thursday.

Apart from the saffron party, Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are also contesting the elections. Both the parties have accused the BJP of resorting to violence ahead of voting.

Tripura Municipal Elections | Voting underway at a polling station in Agartala's ward number 20



770 polling stations have been established across the State for the civic polls: State Election Commission pic.twitter.com/VxsMlqFyx1 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

The CPI(M) moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking to join the Trinamool Congress’ petition related to the alleged violence in Tripura, Live Law reported. The CPI(M) alleged that its workers and offices were being attacked by BJP supporters.

The Left party alleged that a group of about 20 people went to the home of Smriti Sarker, its candidate from Agartala, and threatened her with firearms on Wednesday evening.

“Information has been pouring from different poll-bound urban local bodies and several wards of Agartala Municipal Council that large number of miscreants are intruding into those areas at the behest of ruling BJP and indulging into terrorising the opposition supporters with dire consequences, with the threat not to move to the polling stations on 25th November,” the party alleged.

The Trinamool Congress had filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court in which the party alleged that the authorities in Tripura did not comply with the court’s order to ensure a safe environment for political parties to campaign for the polls.

The party approached the court after its members alleged that they were attacked by BJP supporters on Sunday outside a police station in Agartala, where they were questioned in relation to a complaint filed against party leader Saayoni Ghosh.

Ghosh was accused of trying to run over BJP workers at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s rally in Agartala on Saturday. She was arrested on Sunday and granted bail a day a later. Ghosh’s colleagues said the charges against her were concocted.

The party had said that the polls should be delayed but the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to do so. The court asked the Tripura government to deploy more security forces if required.