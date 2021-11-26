The Trinamool Congress on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into alleged violence during the civic body polls in Tripura, reported PTI. Trinamool Congress’ counsel Advocate Rajat Sehgal said that the party has also requested the court to postpone counting of the votes.

In a separate petition, the party has sought actions against Tripura election commissioner, Sehgal said.

Voting for 222 civic bodies in Tripura were held on Thursday. The Trinamool Congress had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of beating up its candidates and stopping people from voting. On Wednesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had also alleged that BJP supporters had attacked its members and offices.

The Trinamool Congress had moved the Supreme Court ahead of the voting as well. The court had then ordered the Centre to deploy two additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces for the polls.

The court had said that the Central Armed Police Force will be deployed to secure ballot boxes till the counting of votes on November 28. It had also ordered that media should be allowed unhindered coverage of the elections as polling stations did not have CCTV cameras.

On Friday, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Trinamool Congress, sought urgent listing of the two applications. He claimed that the court’s order to provide extra security forces and unhindered access to media were not complied with.

“We have electronic media evidence from [news channel] Times Now showing Supreme Court orders are not being followed,” Sibal told the court, reported Bar and Bench.