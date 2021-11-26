Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh gathered at the borders of Delhi on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the protests against the Centre three agricultural laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the repeal of the three laws on November 19 and the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to repeal the legislation.

However, farmers unions have said that they will continue to hold agitations at the borders of Delhi till the farm laws are revoked in Parliament.

They have also said that several other demands are pending, including a law to guarantee minimum support price for crops, withdrawing cases lodged against protestors during the agitation.

They also demanded the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son has been arrested for allegedly running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers gather to mark the first anniversary of their protests on the outskirts of Delhi at Pakora Chowk near Tikri border on Friday. [Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

A farmer walks past a graffiti on a hut at a protest site on the occasion of the first anniversary of the farmers' protests against the Centre’s agricultural reform laws at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu on Friday. [Credit: Money Sharma/AFP]

Security near Delhi has been beefed up in anticipation of a large number of protestors gathering at the borders.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday asked commuters travelling from Ghaziabad to the national capital to take alternative routes. “Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi side remains heavy due to barricading by local police at roundabout Gazipur Underpass,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. “Commuters are advised to take alternative Vikash Marg/GT Road to Delhi.”

In Haryana, the farmers held a “Kisan Mahapanchayat” to mark the first anniversary of protests against the three farm laws in Bahadurgarh. In Amritsar, a group of farmers paid their tributes to those who lost their lives during the year-long protest. About 700 farmers have died during the agitation.

Farmers at Pakora Chowk near Tikri border on Friday. [Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

A farmer takes a nap at a protest site in Singhu on Friday. [Credit: Money Sharma/AFP]

Farmers, mostly women, gather to mark the first anniversary of their protests near Tikri border. [Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

Farmer Kabal Singh poses with chains at a protest site in Singhu on Friday. [Credit: Money Sharma/ AFP]

A host of political leaders congratulated farmers on completing one year of their protests.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party supports the farmers’ demands. “The victory of farmers is the victory of democracy,” he said at the Delhi Assembly on Friday. “We support pending demands of farmers, we are with them”’.

In a tweet, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the protests will be remembered for the farmers’ “satyagraha”, the “martyrdom”.

किसान आंदोलन का एक साल



किसानों के अडिग सत्याग्रह, 700 किसानों की शहादत और निर्मम भाजपा सरकार के अहंकार व अन्नदाताओं पर अत्याचार के लिए जाना जाएगा।



लेकिन भारत में किसान की जय-जयकार हमेशा थी, है और रहेगी।

किसानों के संघर्ष की जीत इसका प्रमाण है।



जय किसान। pic.twitter.com/KCWnLNog0B — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 26, 2021

आज किसान आंदोलन को पूरा एक साल हो गया है। इस ऐतिहासिक आंदोलन ने गर्मी-सर्दी, बरसात-तूफ़ान के साथ अनेक साज़िशों का भी सामना किया।



देश के किसान ने हम सबको सिखा दिया कि धैर्य के साथ हक़ की लड़ाई कैसे लड़ी जाती है। किसान भाइयों के हौसले, साहस, जज़्बे और बलिदान को मैं सलाम करता हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2021

A farmer at Tikri border. [Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

Farmers gather in large numbers on the outskirts of Delhi near Tikri border on Friday. [Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s border entry points since November 2020, seeking the withdrawal of the farm laws.

The farmers expressed fear that the central government’s new laws would make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation and dismantle the minimum support price regime.

The Centre, however, had claimed that the laws would give farmers more access to markets and boost production through private investment.

In January, nearly two months into the protest movement, the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the farm laws. It instead set up a committee and tasked it to consult stakeholders and assess the impact of the laws.

A farmer sits in a trolley at a protest site in Singhu on Friday. [Credit: Money Sharma/AFP]