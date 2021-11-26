The big news: International flights to resume from December 15, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre asked Pakistan to expedite trial in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, and markets crashed due to concerns about new Covid-19 variant.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India to resume international flights from December 15, curbs in place for ‘at risk’ countries: International flights had first been suspended on March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- India summons Pakistani envoy, calls for swift trial in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case: The Ministry of External Affairs said it was a matter of deep anguish that Pakistan is ‘showing little sincerity’ in bringing the culprits to justice.
- Sensex crashes nearly 1,700 points due to concerns about new Covid-19 variant: The NSE Nifty index fell by 2.91%, or 509.80 points, to close at 17,026.45.
- WHO recommends ‘risk-based’ approach on travel measures as new Covid variant emerges: EU will propose a travel ban from southern Africa due to the new variant.
- Maharashtra government will fall by March 2022, BJP will return to power, says Union minister: Narayan Rane refused to divulge more details on the matter while leaders of the three ruling parties dismissed his predictions.
- Thousands gather at Delhi borders to mark first anniversary of farmer protests: Farm unions have said that they will continue to hold demonstrations at the borders of Delhi till the farm laws are revoked in Parliament.
- Assam, Mizoram to increase fencing along border, says CM Zoramthanga: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that both the states will constitute committees to resolve the border disputes through discussions.
- Trinamool Congress seeks court-monitored investigation into alleged violence during Tripura civic polls: The party has also requested the Supreme Court to postpone counting of the votes.
- Heavy rains expected in Tamil Nadu till November 29, schools and colleges shut in 22 districts: The weather department has issued a red alert in five districts –Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam.
- Video of Noida airport’s final look uses Beijing airport image, fact checkers point out: Several BJP leaders, including Cabinet ministers, had tweeted the clip on Friday on the day of its foundation ceremony.