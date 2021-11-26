A look at the headlines right now:

India to resume international flights from December 15, curbs in place for ‘at risk’ countries: International flights had first been suspended on March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. India summons Pakistani envoy, calls for swift trial in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case: The Ministry of External Affairs said it was a matter of deep anguish that Pakistan is ‘showing little sincerity’ in bringing the culprits to justice. Sensex crashes nearly 1,700 points due to concerns about new Covid-19 variant: The NSE Nifty index fell by 2.91%, or 509.80 points, to close at 17,026.45. WHO recommends ‘risk-based’ approach on travel measures as new Covid variant emerges: EU will propose a travel ban from southern Africa due to the new variant. Maharashtra government will fall by March 2022, BJP will return to power, says Union minister: Narayan Rane refused to divulge more details on the matter while leaders of the three ruling parties dismissed his predictions. Thousands gather at Delhi borders to mark first anniversary of farmer protests: Farm unions have said that they will continue to hold demonstrations at the borders of Delhi till the farm laws are revoked in Parliament. Assam, Mizoram to increase fencing along border, says CM Zoramthanga: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that both the states will constitute committees to resolve the border disputes through discussions. Trinamool Congress seeks court-monitored investigation into alleged violence during Tripura civic polls: The party has also requested the Supreme Court to postpone counting of the votes. Heavy rains expected in Tamil Nadu till November 29, schools and colleges shut in 22 districts: The weather department has issued a red alert in five districts –Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam. Video of Noida airport’s final look uses Beijing airport image, fact checkers point out: Several BJP leaders, including Cabinet ministers, had tweeted the clip on Friday on the day of its foundation ceremony.