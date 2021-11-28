Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Saturday asked the Director-General of Police VS Yadav to review cases filed against 102 people, including lawyers and journalists, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, India Today reported.

According to the police, several fake photos and videos of a mosque burning in Tripura, along with provocative posts, had been shared from these 102 accounts.

The alleged vandalism of mosques, homes and shops of Muslims took place during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad Rally in Tripura, which was organised in October to protest the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The police have repeatedly claimed that no mosque was burned. The Ministry of Home Affairs too denied vandalism of mosques, calling the reports fake.

On Saturday, an unidentified official from the chief minister’s office said that the photos and videos shared from the social media accounts were fake and a part of the conspiracy to disturb the law and order in Tripura, The Indian Express reported.

“In order to bring the situation under control and maintain communal harmony, Tripura Police filed cases against 102 people, including some journalists and lawyers,” the official said.

On November 6, the Tripura Police had written to Twitter, asking it to suspend these accounts that allegedly spread such content. At that time, the police had filed cases against 68 accounts.

At that time, the Tripura Police had said that at least one post by a handle called IAM Council was allegedly linked to terrorists in Pakistan and was supporting Pakistan, The Indian Express reported.

Who are among the booked?

The accounts against whom the police have sought action include those of journalists Mohammad Sartaj Alam, Shyam Meera Singh and CJ Werleman, and former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani.

Shyam Meera Singh, a journalist at NewsClick, said that the Tripura government has booked him under the UAPA for his social media post, in which he had said, “Tripura is burning”.

The police also booked two lawyers – Mukesh Kumar and Ansar Indori – under the UAPA, and sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with promoting disharmony, forgery, intentional insult and criminal conspiracy. The lawyers were part of a fact-finding team that looked into the violence in Tripura.

The report, co-authored by Supreme Court lawyers Ehtesham Hashmi and Amit Srivastav, said the violence erupted because of the “irresponsibility of the administration, along with extremist organisations and the vested interests of ambitious politicians”.