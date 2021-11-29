Here are updates about the new coronavirus variant from Monday:

The detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant has triggered global alarm and sparked a new wave of travel restrictions. In India, the government said that all international passengers have to submit 14 days’ travel history and upload a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey. The revised guidelines come into effect from December 1. The Union health ministry added that travellers coming from countries deemed “at-risk”, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel, will need to take the coronavirus test post-arrival and wait for results at the airport before leaving or taking any connecting flights. If tested negative, they have to be in home quarantine for seven days followed by a re-test on the eighth day.

Earlier, the Centre had said it will review the decision to resume scheduled commercial international passenger flights from December 15 after reports emerged that scientists fear the new variant’s mutations could make it more infectious and less susceptible to vaccines. The World Health Organization, however, said it was not yet clear whether Omicron, first detected in South Africa, is more transmissible than other variants or if it causes more severe disease compared to other strains. Last week, the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern”.

The global health body also urged countries not to impose flight bans on southern African nations, AP reported. The World Health Organization’s Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said countries should follow science and international health regulations amid concerns due to the new variant.

A doctor in South Africa, who was one of the first to suspect a different strain of the coronavirus, said that symptoms of Omicron were mild and can be treated at home. A 32-year-old man who returned from South Africa to Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra has tested positive for the coronavirus, The Indian Express reported. But, health officials are yet to establish if the infection was due to the new Covid variant. “The passenger travelled from Cape Town to Delhi via Dubai,” Chief Medical Officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Pratibha Panpatil said. “He gave a sample in Delhi and was allowed to board the connecting flight to Mumbai. On arrival in Mumbai, he was found to be positive.”

Meanwhile, Canada on Sunday detected its first cases of the Omicron strain, AFP reported. Both patients had recently travelled to Nigeria. “It is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said. Botswana also announced that authorities had detected 19 cases of the new Covid variant, including the four infections declared last week by the southern African country, AFP reported.

Thirteen people tested positive for Omicron variant after they arrived in the Dutch capital Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa, the BBC reported.