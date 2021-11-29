11.11 am: Lok Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm as Opposition MPs continue to shout slogans against the farm laws. The Opposition is also demanding a legal guarantee that all farmers should get remunerative prices for their crops.

11.08 am: Opposition shouts “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” slogans in Lok Sabha.

11.06 am: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings for the Winter Session have started.

11.05 am: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi leads a protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. The government has listed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha’s list of business for today.

10.38 am: The prime minister speaks about the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant. He urges all MPs and others to be cautious during this time.

10.35 am: Modi adds that this is an important session of Parliament and citizens want it to be a productive one.

10.33 am: The dignity of the House should be maintained, he says, adding that the conduct of political leaders should inspire younger generations.

10.32 am: Modi says his government is ready to discuss and respond to all the questions in Parliament.

10.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.