Parliament Winter Session: My government is ready to discuss, respond to all questions, says Modi
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, is listed for passage in the Lok Sabha today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered his traditional remarks ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. He said his government was willing to discuss and respond to all questions, and urged leaders to maintain the dignity of the House during the proceedings.
The Union government is expected to introduce a Bill to repeal the Centre’s farm laws on the first day of the session.
During an all-party meeting held on Sunday, the Opposition raised matters including the fuel price hike, inflation and the farmers’ protest, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said. Opposition parties also sought a discussion in the Parliament on the Pegasus spyware row and unemployment.
Live updates
11.11 am: Lok Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm as Opposition MPs continue to shout slogans against the farm laws. The Opposition is also demanding a legal guarantee that all farmers should get remunerative prices for their crops.
11.08 am: Opposition shouts “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” slogans in Lok Sabha.
11.06 am: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings for the Winter Session have started.
11.05 am: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi leads a protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. The government has listed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha’s list of business for today.
10.38 am: The prime minister speaks about the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant. He urges all MPs and others to be cautious during this time.
10.35 am: Modi adds that this is an important session of Parliament and citizens want it to be a productive one.
10.33 am: The dignity of the House should be maintained, he says, adding that the conduct of political leaders should inspire younger generations.
10.32 am: Modi says his government is ready to discuss and respond to all the questions in Parliament.
10.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.