Twelve Opposition MPs suspended for ‘unruly and violent’ conduct during last session: They will remain suspended for the rest of the ongoing Winter Session, which will continue till December 23. Parliament passes Bill to repeal farm laws without discussion during Winter Session: The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was cleared within minutes of it being introduced in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. SC says it will form task force if states do not follow air quality panel directions: The court was hearing a petition seeking emergency steps to control pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas. India tightens rules for international flyers amid fears of Omicron variant: Travellers coming to India from ‘at risk’ countries need to undergo a test at the airport and quarantine at home for a week. RBI has proposed including digital currency under definition of bank note, Centre tells Lok Sabha: The proposed amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act is significant as only the central bank can issue bank notes in the country. Amarinder Singh says his new party will win Punjab elections in alliance with BJP, Akali Dal faction: The former Punjab chief minister had launched the Punjab Lok Congress last month. BJP ally NPP demands repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act: NPP legislator Agatha Sangma asked the Centre to withdraw the law keeping in mind the sentiments of people from the North East. SC issues notices to Centre, state government on plea seeking SIT inquiry into Tripura violence: The petitioner said that the police did not file FIRs against the accused, but issued notices to arrest them without a warrant. Heavy rain continues in parts of Tamil Nadu, orange alert issued in four Andhra Pradesh districts: The India Meteorological Department has issued the alert for heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. RBI supersedes board of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital, to start bankruptcy proceedings: The central bank said the company has not been able to meet payment obligations to its creditors and address other ‘serious governance concerns’.