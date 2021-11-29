The big news: 12 Opposition MPs suspended for rest of Winter Session, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Parliament passed a Bill to repeal farm laws, and the SC said it will form a task force if states don’t follow air quality panel’s directions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Twelve Opposition MPs suspended for ‘unruly and violent’ conduct during last session: They will remain suspended for the rest of the ongoing Winter Session, which will continue till December 23.
- Parliament passes Bill to repeal farm laws without discussion during Winter Session: The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was cleared within minutes of it being introduced in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
- SC says it will form task force if states do not follow air quality panel directions: The court was hearing a petition seeking emergency steps to control pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas.
- India tightens rules for international flyers amid fears of Omicron variant: Travellers coming to India from ‘at risk’ countries need to undergo a test at the airport and quarantine at home for a week.
- RBI has proposed including digital currency under definition of bank note, Centre tells Lok Sabha: The proposed amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act is significant as only the central bank can issue bank notes in the country.
- Amarinder Singh says his new party will win Punjab elections in alliance with BJP, Akali Dal faction: The former Punjab chief minister had launched the Punjab Lok Congress last month.
- BJP ally NPP demands repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act: NPP legislator Agatha Sangma asked the Centre to withdraw the law keeping in mind the sentiments of people from the North East.
- SC issues notices to Centre, state government on plea seeking SIT inquiry into Tripura violence: The petitioner said that the police did not file FIRs against the accused, but issued notices to arrest them without a warrant.
- Heavy rain continues in parts of Tamil Nadu, orange alert issued in four Andhra Pradesh districts: The India Meteorological Department has issued the alert for heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts.
- RBI supersedes board of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital, to start bankruptcy proceedings: The central bank said the company has not been able to meet payment obligations to its creditors and address other ‘serious governance concerns’.