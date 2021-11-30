Parliament: RS chairperson rejects request to revoke suspension of 12 MPs, Opposition walks out
The MPs were suspended on Monday for ‘unruly and violent’ conduct during the Monsoon Session in August.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday rejected the Opposition’s request to revoke the suspension of 12 members for the rest of the Winter Session of Parliament.
The MPs were suspended for “unruly and violent” conduct during the Monsoon Session in August.
Opposition leaders walked out of the Upper House after Naidu said that the suspensions will not be revoked as the MPs had not expressed remorse for their action.
On August 11, Opposition MPs and the government were at loggerheads because of the Pegasus spyware scandal. The chaos in the House peaked as Opposition MPs physically clashed with security personnel.
Live updates
12.15 pm: Opposition leaders are holding another meeting, minutes after Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension of 12 members for the rest of the session, reports ANI.
11.45 am: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi says that the suspended MPs should apologise.
“In order to maintain the dignity of the House, the government was forced to place this proposal of suspension before the House,” he says. “But if these 12 MPs will apologise to the Speaker and the House for their misbehavior, then the government is also ready to consider their proposal positively with an open heart.”
11.30 am: The Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Aam Aadmi Party walk out of Rajya Sabha after Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu rejects their request to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs.
11.25 am: Naidu says the “bitter experience” of the Monsoon Session continues to haunt “most of us”, reports ANI.
He adds: “I was expecting and waiting for the leading lights of the House to take lead in expressing outrage over what happened in the last session. Such assurance would have helped me in appropriately handling the matter, but unfortunately it will not be.”
11.22 am: The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which ended two days before its schedule on August 11, saw several disruptions as the government and the Opposition reached an impasse over discussion on allegations that the Pegasus spyware was used to monitor several politicians, journalists and activists in India.
The chaos peaked in the Rajya Sabha on August 11 as Opposition MPs physically clashed with security personnel.
11.20 am: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu rejects Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s request to revoke suspension of 12 MPs, reports NDTV.
“Suspended MPs have not expressed remorse,” says Naidu. “I am not considering the appeal of Leader of Opposition.”
11.15 am: Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm after the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the National Conference stage a walkout from the House on several matters.
This is the second straight day that the Question Hour has been disrupted due to protests after the Winter Session began on Monday.
11.12 am: The MPs who have been suspended from Rajya Sabha are Elamaram Kareem of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress’ Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Communist Party of India’s Binoy Viswam, Trinamool Congress’ Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri, and Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai.
11.10 am: In Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge says moving a motion to suspend 12 members is a gross violation of rules of procedure, reports The Hindu. He adds that such a motion can be moved only on the day of the disorderly conduct. He urges Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu to revoke their suspension, pointing out that members must be first named according to the rules of procedures before moving the motion.
11.05 am: The second day of the Winter Session of Parliament has started.
10.45 am: Opposition leaders at Parliament to discuss their future course of action after 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for rest of the Winter Session on Monday. The MPs were suspended for their alleged indiscipline during the Monsoon Session.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is not attending this meeting, reports said.
A quick recap of what happened on Monday:
- The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was passed by both Houses of Parliament without debate even as Opposition MPs sought a discussion on the matter. The three farm laws forced tens of thousands of farmers to hit the streets in a year-long protest. Opposition leaders flagged that a discussion was allowed on the five or six occasions when a law had been scrapped. They alleged that the Modi government evaded a discussion to avoid talking about the matter of Minimum Support Price for farmers.
- Twelve Rajya Sabha members were suspended for the rest of the Winter Session for “unruly and violent” conduct during the Monsoon Session in August. Opposition parties said the government’s decision was undemocratic.
- In his customary remarks before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was willing to discuss and respond to all questions. He urged leaders to maintain the dignity of the House during the proceedings.