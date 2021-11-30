Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi on Monday claimed that there might be an attempt to abduct him from Antigua to neighbouring Caribbean island of Guyana.

“I feel very unsafe,” Choksi said in an interview to ANI. “I may be coerced and kidnapped again and taken to Guyana, where there is a strong Indian presence, which may be utilised in an unlawful manner to kidnap me away.”

In his video message, Choksi who is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in India in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case said he was willing to cooperate Indian investigating agencies over online platforms.

In July, Choksi had accused Indian agencies of trying to abduct him. Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda and has been staying there since 2018 after fleeing India. The businessman had gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, and was detained in Dominica the next day.

Later, he was charged with illegally entering Dominica, and the island nation’s government declared him a prohibited immigrant. He, however, maintained that he was abducted and taken to Dominica to be interviewed by an Indian politician.

On July 12, the Dominica High Court granted him interim bail on medical grounds. Three days later, Choksi returned to Antigua and Barbuda after nearly 51 days of custody in Dominica for illegal entry, which his lawyers claim was a kidnapping plan. He got bail on medical grounds to get help from a neurologist based in Antigua. He is expected to return to Dominica after he is certified fit to travel.

Choksi on Monday said he was yet to recover from his “traumatising experience” in May-June. “I am fighting the cases both in Antigua and Dominica, but I am very clear that I will come out victorious in the end,” said the fugitive businessman.