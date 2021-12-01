Here are updates about the new coronavirus variant from Wednesday:

India’s new rules for international travellers will be effective from Tuesday amid growing concern about the Omicron variant, a highly mutated form of the virus that was first detected last week by scientists in South Africa and reported in more than a dozen countries around the world. According to the guidelines, passengers coming from “at-risk” countries will be tested for Covid on arrival and they cannot leave the airport till their RT-PCR results are available. If tested negative, travellers have to be in home quarantine for seven days followed by a re-test on the eighth day.

The Centre has also asked state officials to physically visit homes of those coming from “at-risk” countries to ensure effective home isolation. As of December 30th, the list of nations deemed “at-risk” includes the United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. In addition to this, the Maharashtra government said that all international passengers arriving from “at-risk” countries will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. RT-PCR tests will be conducted on these flyers thrice – on the second, fourth and seventh days after their arrival. The state government announced that six passengers from “at-risk” countries have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. Passengers at the Delhi airport complained that the lounge was too crowded and that they are being made to wait for three to four hours after taking Covid tests, The Indian Express reported. Many even said they were not given water, food or access to charging points. After the World Health Organization declared the new variant to be “of concern”, the Centre at a high-level review meeting asked states to ramp up testing for prompt and early identification of any Omicron cases. In the last 24 hours, India reported 8,954 new coronavirus cases and 267 deaths, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s tally rose to 3,45,96,776 since the pandemic began last year. The toll stood at 4,69,247. The World Health Organization again reiterated that blanket travel bans will not prevent the spread of Omicron. In a travel advisory, the organisation warned the bans could ultimately dissuade countries from sharing data about the evolving virus.

BioNTech’s Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said the existing vaccines will probably still protect those infected by the Omicron variant from severe disease, AFP reported. “Don’t freak out,” Sahin said. “The plan remains the same: Speed up the administration of a third booster shot.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also planning to toughen Covid testing and screening of international fliers to the United States because of the new virus strain, the agency’s Director Rochelle Walensky said, Bloomberg reported. “As we have done throughout the pandemic, CDC is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible,” she added.

Two Brazilians have tested positive for the Omicron variant, making this the first reported cases in Latin America, Reuters reported. The country’s health regulator Anvisa said a passenger who came to Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife, who had not travelled , both tested positive for the new variant. The Omicron variant was found in the Netherlands even before two flights arrived from South Africa last week, Reuters reported. Previously, it was thought that two flights from South Africa had brought the first cases of the variant to the Netherlands.

