Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday that he does not see his party winning 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections due in 2024, ANI reported.

Azad made the remark at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, while speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 – that gave special status to the former state.

“Some people say I have not talked about Article 370 in the Parliament,” Nabi said. “Only I spoke about the matter in the Parliament in the last three years. No one else did. The matter is in court. If something is not in our hands, I do not talk about it just to please people.”

#WATCH | Addressing a rally in J&K's Poonch, former CM & senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said he does not see the party winning 300 seats in the next general elections. pic.twitter.com/fsoRuCtnpH — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

Azad added that apart from the Supreme Court, the ruling government can decide on the matter.

“I cannot promise that 300 Congress MPs will be elected in 2024 and I will do it [restore Jammu and Kashmir’s special status],” Azad added. “I pray that Congress wins 300 seats but I do not see that happening now.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party government had scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, and split it into two Union Territories. Curfews and internet blockades were imposed in the region after that.

Almost all of Kashmir Valley’s political leadership, including formers Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, were put under detention. Farooq Abdullah was released from detention on March 13, 2020. Omar Abdullah’s detention was also revoked over a week later. People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone was released in July, while Mufti’s detention ended on October 13.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding the restoration of the former state’s special status. On the first day of the Winter Session on Monday, National Conference MPs, including party president Farooq Abdullah, held a sit-in protest outside Parliament to press for their demand.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah said the Congress was not ready to fight for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Article 370 was the legacy of the Congress,” Abdullah had told the newspaper. “I got sad today after reading a news report wherein Azad sahib, who remained chief minister of J&K, said at a rally in Kashmir that talking about Article 370 is useless and that it won’t return.”

But Azad said hat his statement had been misrepresented by some sections of the media.