Two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the Centre said on Thursday. These are the first cases of the new variant of the virus that have been found in India.

The infected persons are two men aged 66 and 46, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said at a press conference.

“All their contacts have been identified and they are under monitoring,” Agarwal added.

The health ministry official also noted that patients infected by the Omicron variant in other countries have showed mild symptoms so far.

So far, 373 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across 29 countries. The variant was first detected in South Africa on November 24. Last week, the World Health Organization classified the strain as a “variant of concern”.

According to the World Health Organization, the Omicron variant has about 45-52 mutations with 26-32 mutation in spike proteins. Spike proteins help a virus gain entry into host cell. So, the higher number of mutations of the Omicron variant help the virus in a faster entry into human cells.

Some mutations that were found in the earlier detected Alpha, Delta, Gamma and Beta variants are also present in the Omicron strain. Initial data suggests Omicron has a faster growth rate and higher transmissibility compared to other variants. However, more evidence is required to confirm these characteristics.

So far, this variant has not resulted in increase of cases with severe symptoms, or a rise in fatality rate. South Africa has noted an uptick in cases that needed hospitalisation. However, that could also be due to rise in number of cases, and not increased virulence.