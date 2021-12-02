The big news: One of India’s first two Omicron cases has no travel history, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh has been suspended, and the Supreme Court warned the Delhi government on rising air pollution.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s first two Omicron cases detected in Karnataka, says Centre: Five contacts of one of the infected persons have also tested positive. However, it is not yet confirmed if they too have contracted the Omicron variant.
- Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh suspended: Singh had been serving as the director-general of the Maharashtra Home Guard since March.
- On Delhi pollution, Supreme Court gives 24-hour ultimatum to Centre, states to take action: Schools in the national capital will be shut from tomorrow due to high pollution levels:
- I don’t see Congress winning 300 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says Ghulam Nabi Azad: The senior Congress leader indicated that the party will probably not be in a position to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
- Baseless allegations in UN statement on civilian killings, activist’s arrest, says India: The United Nations had criticised the arrest of human rights activist Khurram Parvez and the recent spate of killings of civilians in Kashmir.
- Rajya Sabha passes Bill to set up regulatory body for dam safety: Opposition parties demanded that the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 be sent to a select committee, arguing that it was a state subject.
- SC asks Trinamool Congress to move High Court on plea seeking investigation into alleged irregularities in Tripura civic polls: The court noted that it had dealt with the urgent aspects of the plea, and that the remaining appeals in the petition should be heard by the Tripura High Court.
- Maharashtra issues new rules for passengers arriving from ‘ultra-risk’ nations: These apply to passengers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Eswatini and those who visited these nations in the last 15 days.
- ‘Congress leadership not divine right of an individual,’ says Prashant Kishor: In an apparent jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the political strategist said the decision on Opposition’s leadership should be taken democratically.
- Alec Baldwin says he did not pull the trigger in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting: The actor said he has ‘no idea’ why a real bullet had made its way to the set when the accident occurred in October.