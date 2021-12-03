Actor Kangana Ranaut’s car was stopped in Punjab’s Kiratpur Sahib town on Friday by protestors, who were demanding apology from her for her statement against farmers agitating against the farm laws, reported PTI. Ranaut was returning from Himachal Pradesh when the incident took place.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the farm laws would be repealed, Ranaut had said on November 20 that “Khalistani terrorists were arm twisting the government”. In her Instagram post, Ranaut had also lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying that she had “crushed Khalistanis like mosquitoes”.

The Mumbai Police had booked the actor for her comments under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Friday, Ranaut alleged in Instagram videos that the protestors were a mob claiming to be farmers.

“They are calling themselves farmers and attacking me, using obscene language and threatening to kill me,” she alleged. “Mob lynching is taking place openly in our country.”

Describing the situation as “unbelievable”, she wondered what would have happened to her if there was no security with her.

“There are some many police [personnel] but my car is not being allowed to leave,” she said. “Am I a politician?”

Ranaut added: “A lot of people are playing politics in my name and this situation is a result of it. If the police wouldn’t have been here then they would be lynching openly. Shame on these people!”

In her videos, she could also be seen talking to the protestors. Ranaut told the protestors that her anger was directed towards agitators at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area who had been demonstrating against the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act, according to NDTV.

Screenshot of video uploaded by actor Kangana Ranaut showing her talking to protestors. (Source: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

The police said that her car was stopped for about half-an-hour. She could leave after the police persuaded the protestors to move aside.

In September too, Ranaut had accused the farmers of causing unrest in the country.

“People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA [the Citizenship Amendment] act that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers Bill and causing terror in the country, they are terrorists,” she had said. “You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”

The Karnataka Police had then filed a first information report against her under sections 44 (injury), 108 (abettor), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.