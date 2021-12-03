A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka orders inquiry into test report of first Omicron-positive man who left India: The South African citizen had tested positive on November 20 but his results came back negative when he took another test three days later. Supreme Court allows Delhi government to resume construction work of hospitals: The court was hearing a plea seeking emergency steps to control worsening air pollution situation in Delhi and the National Capital. Pakistani mob lynches Sri Lankan man, burns his body in public over blasphemy allegations: So far, 50 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said. Deep depression intensifies into storm, likely to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh tomorrow: The storm will bring winds reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour and heavy rain. Severity of new Omicron variant in India could be low, says health ministry: Meanwhile, India’s genome sequencing consortium recommended that administering a booster dose of coronavirus vaccines to people above 40 years of age should be considered. No proposal to ban Pegasus-maker NSO Group, Centre tells Parliament: Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar did not provide a reason for not banning the Israeli cybersecurity firm. Delhi court dismisses Ansal brothers’ plea seeking suspension of seven-year jail term: Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal were sentenced for tampering with evidence in the incident in which 59 people died after a fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in 1997. Rahul Gandhi demands compensation for those who died during farm law protests, says Congress will provide list: The government has ruled out paying compensation as it claimed that there was no record on the number of farmers who died during the year-long protests. As Hindutva groups disrupt namaz in Gurugram’s Sector 37 again, police detain protestors: Muslims were allowed to offer prayers on some portions of the ground amid heavy security. Harvard includes caste discrimination among protections for graduate student workers: The decision was taken after around nine months of discussions between a students’ union and the administration.