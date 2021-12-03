The big news: Karnataka to probe report of Omicron-positive South African, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC allowed the Delhi government to resume construction work of hospitals, and a mob in Pakistan lynched a Sri Lankan man over ‘blasphemy’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka orders inquiry into test report of first Omicron-positive man who left India: The South African citizen had tested positive on November 20 but his results came back negative when he took another test three days later.
- Supreme Court allows Delhi government to resume construction work of hospitals: The court was hearing a plea seeking emergency steps to control worsening air pollution situation in Delhi and the National Capital.
- Pakistani mob lynches Sri Lankan man, burns his body in public over blasphemy allegations: So far, 50 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.
- Deep depression intensifies into storm, likely to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh tomorrow: The storm will bring winds reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour and heavy rain.
- Severity of new Omicron variant in India could be low, says health ministry: Meanwhile, India’s genome sequencing consortium recommended that administering a booster dose of coronavirus vaccines to people above 40 years of age should be considered.
- No proposal to ban Pegasus-maker NSO Group, Centre tells Parliament: Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar did not provide a reason for not banning the Israeli cybersecurity firm.
- Delhi court dismisses Ansal brothers’ plea seeking suspension of seven-year jail term: Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal were sentenced for tampering with evidence in the incident in which 59 people died after a fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in 1997.
- Rahul Gandhi demands compensation for those who died during farm law protests, says Congress will provide list: The government has ruled out paying compensation as it claimed that there was no record on the number of farmers who died during the year-long protests.
- As Hindutva groups disrupt namaz in Gurugram’s Sector 37 again, police detain protestors: Muslims were allowed to offer prayers on some portions of the ground amid heavy security.
- Harvard includes caste discrimination among protections for graduate student workers: The decision was taken after around nine months of discussions between a students’ union and the administration.