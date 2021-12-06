Here are the latest updates about the new coronavirus variant:

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation will meet on Monday to discuss the matter of inoculating children and administering additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to those with a weak immune system, reported the Hindustan Times. The meeting comes amid concerns about a third wave of the coronavirus disease following the emergence of the Omicron variant. United States’ health officials said that the Omicron variant has spread to about one-third of the country’s states but the Delta version remained the majority of Covid-19 infection, reported Reuters. The states of New York, Connecticut, California, Colorado, , Hawaii, Louisiana, Utah, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin have so far reported Omicron cases, according to a Reuters tally. The tally of the Omicron variant in India on Sunday rose to 21 after seven new cases were detected in Maharashtra, one in Delhi and nine in Rajasthan. Till Saturday, Karnataka had confirmed two cases of the variant, while Maharashtra and Gujarat had each reported one patient infected with the new strain. Amid concerns about the Omicron variant, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed RT-PCR testing facilities for passengers coming from at-risk countries at the Delhi airport. In a tweet, the health minister said 35 RT-PCR testing machines were functional within the Terminal 3 of the airport and the testing time could be reduced to 30 minutes. Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to United States President Joe Biden, has said that the initial reports on the Omicron variant indicate that it may be less dangerous than the Delta version, reported the Hindustan Times. However, he cautioned against drawing conclusions about the severity of illness caused by Omicron based on early data. Meanwhile, World Health Organization epidemiologist Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said that even if a large number of Omicron cases were mild, some of those would need hospitalisations. Singapore’s Health Ministry has said that early observations globally suggest that the Omicron variant may be more transmissible and have a higher risk of reinfection compared to the Delta and Beta variants of the virus, reported PTI. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for receiving quick approval to the country’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying that it was essential to expand the jab’s global supplies, reported AP. The Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine has said it should be efficient against the Omicron variant but announced that it will start working immediately on adapting it to counter the new variant. In view of the emerging Omicron cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has directed officials to increase the speed of Covid-19 vaccination and follow measures suggested by the health advisory committee on prevention and treatment of the disease, reported ANI. Health officials in the United Kingdom have said that the country detected 86 new cases of the Omicron variant on Sunday, taking the tally to 246, reported ANI. This is an increase of more than 50%. After the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain has asked the Centre to stop flights coming from countries where the variant has been detected so far, reported The Indian Express.