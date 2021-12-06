The situation in Nagaland was tense on Monday after 14 civilians were killed by security forces in the state’s Mon district.

Placards were put in the district demanding repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which gives the military sweeping powers to search and arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order”, and to do so with a degree of immunity from prosecution.

The civilians were killed on Saturday evening after security forces mistook a group of labourers for insurgents and opened fire. The next day, violence also erupted in Mon town after locals entered a camp of the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force that operates under the Indian Army, to protest against the killings.

Signboards in Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland. Credit: Rokibuz Zaman

People carrying posters against the killing of civilians by Indian security forces.

A placard at the venue of the Hornbill festival, which was shut after Indian security forces killed 14 civilians. Credit: AFP

Several Naga armed groups, civil society bodies and politicians, including the chief of Nagaland unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, have condemned the killings.

In a statement, the BJP’s state unit chief Temjen Imna Along called the Army’s killing a “war crime” and “genocide”. The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah faction) – the biggest Naga armed group involved in peace talks with the government – described Saturday as a “black day” and said the “absurdity and insanity” of the armed forces have been exposed.

Residents organised candlelight vigils across the state on Sunday night to mourn those killed.

On Monday morning, thousands of residents gathered in Mon town and stood around the coffins to pay their last respects to the civilians killed in the ambush.

People gather at Mon town in Nagaland to pay their last respects to civilians killed in a firing by Indian security forces.

Preparation underway on Monday for burial of civilians killed in Nagaland. Credit: Rokibuz Zaman

#WATCH Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio attends funeral service of civilians killed in army's anti-insurgency operation at Oting in Nagaland's Mon pic.twitter.com/PcvIWX4W7Z — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

A black flag being hoisted at the venue of Hornbill festival in solidarity with the civilians killed in an anti-insurgency operation. Credit: PTI