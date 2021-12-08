Top 10 Omicron updates: New variant unlikely to dodge vaccine protection, says WHO
The health body also said that Omicron was not as severe as the Delta strain.
- The World Health Organization on Tuesday said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is unlikely to dodge the protection provided by vaccines, AFP reported. WHO Emergencies Director Michael Ryan added that the Omicron variant was not as harmful as the Delta strain.
- Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Vyas wrote to the Union Health Ministry pointing out that the rate of RT-PCR tests, fixed at Rs 4,500, at Mumbai airport was too high, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. Maharashtra has increased Covid-19 testing at airports in the wake of the Omicron variant.
- Four international travellers on Tuesday were admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital that has been reserved to isolate and treat those infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, News18 reported. However, it is yet to be confirmed if they are infected with Omicron.
- The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed a curfew under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Lucknow district till January 5 citing concerns about the Omicron variant, Mint reported.
- Uttar Pradesh has started preparing for 2022 Prayagraj Magha Mela by keeping in view the emergence of the Omicron variant, ANI reported. Prayagraj District Magistrate said that the authorities were aware of the new variant and so they have placed health teams at railway stations and airports to test people. Testing camps will also be placed at the fair.
- Doctors and public health experts from South Africa, in a report to the World Health Organization, said that the country had reported a rise in hospitalisation of Covid-positive children, India Today reported on Wednesday. The experts have speculated over the severity of the disease in the wake of the Omicron variant, as previously, children had shown a strong immune response to the virus.
- The Omicron variant has been reported in nine South African countries of Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe, PTI reported. South Africa, where the variant was first detected in November, remains the epicentre of the outbreak since most of the cases detected everyday were infected with Omicron, experts claimed.
- In the United Kingdom, scientists have identified a “stealth version” of Omicron that cannot be distinguished from other variants using the RT-PCR tests, The Guardian reported on Tuesday. The “stealth version” of the variant came to light as the United Kingdom discovered 101 more cases of the Omicron variant, taking the country’s tally to 437.
- The African Union on Tuesday called for an end to travel restrictions imposed by some of its member countries, Reuters reported. It said that such an embargo was a penalty for the governments that quickly shared data on the Omicron variant when it emerged in November. The African Union said that the measures act “as a disincentive for information sharing in the future, potentially posing a threat to health security on the continent and globally”.
- Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 26.70 crore people and killed over 52.70 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.