J&K: Security forces kill suspected militant in gunfight in Shopian district, say police
Security forces had launched a search operation in the Chack-i-Cholan village after they received a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.
Security forces on Wednesday killed a suspected militant during a gunfight in the Chack-i-Cholan village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, the police said.
At 12.16 pm, the police said that the gunfight was still underway.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the village after they received a tip-off about presence of suspected militants in the area, PTI quoted a police official as saying. The gunfight ensued after militants fired at the security forces during the search operation, the official said.