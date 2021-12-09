There was no increase in human rights violations this year compared to last three years, the Centre told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai made the statement while replying to a question by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP M Shanmugam during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Shanmugam sought to know if human rights violations were increasing in the country. He also asked for a state-wise number on cases of human rights violations that have taken place over the last three years and the compensation given to the victims.

“As per the data made available by the NHRC [National Human Rights Commission] no such increase of Human Rights Violations is noticed,” Rai said in a written reply.

The Union minister added that Rs 63.66 crore was disbursed among victims of human rights violations since 2018.

According to the National Human Rights Commission data that was shared by the Centre, 64,170 cases of human rights violations were recorded this year till October 31. The number cases has registered a decline over the last three years.

In 2021, Uttar Pradesh recorded 24,242 cases, the highest in India. Ladakh recorded eight cases, the lowest in the country.